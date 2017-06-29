News Corp completes acquisition of GMX services in India

NTS will work directly with News Corp’s global brands to offer a range of technology services, including web development, application support, infrastructure management and cyber operations. The approach will allow NTS to augment each company’s individual technology teams, particularly in skillsets that are difficult to recruit in local markets

News Corp announced the expansion of its global technology and information services through the acquisition of GyanMatrix Services Private Limited in Bengaluru, India. The new company has been renamed News Technology Services (NTS). Rajan Parasuraman, founder of GMX, will stay on to lead the company as Managing Director.

“We are delighted to cement our partnership with Rajan Parasuraman and the talented team at News Technology Services”, said Christina Scott, Deputy CTO, News Corp and Chief Product Officer & CTO, News UK. “They have already done incredible work for us, from operations and infrastructure support, data technology and science, to software development, including working on The Sun mobile apps and website. We are looking forward to our global team going from strength to strength together”.

NTS will expand its operations and infrastructure, including the creation of over 120 new jobs in India, adding to an existing workforce of 170 employees. The new office space in Electronic City, Bengaluru, will be expanded to accommodate more staff in an upgraded suite of state-of-the art offices. The company plans to recruit for a range of roles, including infrastructure technology and operations, application development, data science and digital product development.

“The acquisition of News Technology Services is key to our global technology strategy and the amazing team in India are a big part of our growth plans”, said Dominic Shine, Global CIO, News Corp. “We plan to double the size of the team in Bengaluru within 6 months so that the entire News Corp group can benefit from their energy, innovation and technical expertise”.

NTS will work directly with News Corp’s global brands to offer a range of technology services, including web development, application support, infrastructure management and cyber operations. The approach will allow NTS to augment each company’s individual technology teams, particularly in skillsets that are difficult to recruit in local markets.

“We are thrilled to be joining the News Corp family”, said Rajan Parasuraman, Managing Director, NTS. “This deal is an extension of our ongoing work supporting the digital innovation underway at News UK. We are looking forward to expanding our efforts globally to provide News Corp with best-in-class service and support”.

News Corp already has a significant presence in India through its Dow Jones, Wall Street Journal and HarperCollins Publishers businesses. In recent years, the company has also acquired VCCircle and a stake in Elara Technologies, which includes the digital real estate properties PropTiger, Housing.com and Makaan.