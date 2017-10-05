NHAI launches new website, app to track projects

In a move towards digitisation, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) launched a new multilingual website of the organisation and a Project Monitoring Information System (PMIS) mobile app.

Deepak Kumar, Chairman, NHAI said, “Within two months the general public will be able to rate National Highways through this website.” He further added that the mobile app will facilitate close, in-house monitoring of NHAI projects on a mobile phone.

NHAI is also planning to launch a public interface of the PMIS desktop and App versions. “It will allow the general public to view the real-time status of any project across the Highway network,” said the chairman.

The NHAI website, which has been developed using state-of-art technologies, provides a centralised platform wherein NHAI’s different software and applications are available. “As a single point repository of all relevant information, the enterprise applications are mapped to the website, which are for internal use of NHAI,” said the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

To ensure timely delivery of its projects, the NHAI is digitally monitoring them through the PMIS, which has been developed in-house along with the Boston Consulting Group.