NIC sets up cloud-enabled National Data Centre in Bhubaneswar

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is all set to inaugurate, on May 28, a cloud-enabled National Data Centre at Bhubaneswar, which will offer round-the-clock operations with secure hosting for e-governance applications of ministries and departments. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has set up the data centre at Bhubaneswar, an official release said.

The NIC has national data centres at Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune, and the upcoming one at Bhubaneswar is expected to enhance the range of data centre related services offered by the government body.

“A centralised cloud environment has been established to host multiple applications with simplified operations and increased application responsiveness to support the new generation of distributed applications,” the release said.

Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present at the inaugural ceremony of the National Data Centre.

“The unified and shared infrastructure is flexible enough to rapidly respond to infrastructure requirements and also accommodate future technology enhancements, distributed applications, database applications, virtualised applications…and cloud-based applications that are available on demand,” the statement added.

The cloud services will provide benefits like on-demand access to ICT (Information and Communication Technology) infrastructure for easy availability and quick deployment of applications and standardised platforms of deployment.

Coinciding with the inaugural event, the NIC will also unveil e-saubhagya-mobile application.

The cloud service offerings of NIC would allow departments to provision infrastructure and add to the computing capacity on demand.

“This elastic nature of the cloud allows departments not only to bring the solution to deployment quickly but also to scale up based on the demand of peak or low loads. In the traditional model, department has to budget and procure infrastructure at the commencement of the project, this results in either over provisioning of infrastructure or under-sizing of the requirements which leads to scalability challenges,” the release added.