Niki.ai releases Chatbot SDK for brands to enable conversational commerce using AI

Post the SDK integration, brands can offer multiple services, which are built on Niki.ai’s custom Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technologies, and add value for their consumers

Niki.ai, an AI-fueled company released a Software Development Kit (SDK) for businesses to sell smart with an AI. The SDK empowers the brands to enable conversational commerce on their mobile and web apps. Post the SDK integration, brands can offer multiple services, which are built on Niki.ai’s custom Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technologies, and add value for their consumers. The mere 1mb SDK aims to enable brands enhance their app experience, improve engagement, increase customer retention, acquire new customers and monetize their customer base.

For the past 6 months, Niki.ai has been working with select brands on innovative products to deploy the SDK. Successful SDK launches include HDFC Bank OnChat with HDFC Bank, Chat & Pay with Oxigen Wallet, Intex LFTY (which is a one stop shop solution for consumers on their device’s left screen) with leading OEM Intex, among others; and the same is now available for every company. Commenting on the release, Mr. Sachin Jaiswal, CEO, Niki.ai said “We are making artificial intelligence accessible to everyone, i.e. Businesses and Consumers by providing a simple and easy to use chat interface to shop for products and services. Brand can sign up for the SDK by visiting resellers.niki.ai, and complete the integration in less than an hour of development effort within 10 lines of code.”

The utility of SDK is already evident across sectors. HDFC Bank is using it to enable banking and commerce across their customer touch points. Mobin Signity, which has developed -1 screen solution for Intex branded as LFTY, has integrated the SDK to increase engagement and monetize the mobile real estate with smooth transactional utility experience for the end user. To drive more usage of their payment ecosystem, Oxigen wallet is providing consumers with a personalised, enriching and interactive experience of commerce. While Ticketgoose, a bus booking service, is leveraging the one-to-one sales ability of the chatbot, to tap into higher conversion to orders; Coho, a home rental service, is utilising the SDK to improve the lifestyle of their customers by providing them with more services in their native app.

There has been a rise in usage of chatbots globally, with many brands building their bots on platforms such as Messenger, Slack, Allo, Skype. Niki.ai has been developing the bot for the past 2 years, serving over 50 million interactions across travel, entertainment, food, home services, utilities like bills and recharges, among others. The bot in form of an SDK now provides brands with a unique opportunity to enable these interactions on their platform through a simple integration, and make use of the advanced technology built by Niki.ai.