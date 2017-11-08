North Central Railway constructs washable apron in record time with German technology

The North Central Railway (NCR) has completed the construction of a washable apron in a record time of 42 days, thanks to the latest German technology. A hands-down winner on all counts when compared with the traditional washable apron, the new RHEDA (German technology) apron — at Uttar Pradesh’s Tundla juction railway station — has a life of 40 years.

Washable apron is a ballastless track or tracks on a concrete bed — along the entire length of tracks at the station — so that water jets can be used to flush out waste from toilets of parked trains. “For the first time in the NCR, latest German technology – RHEDA has been used to construct washable aprons and that too in a record time of 42 days against the normal time of 60 days to commission such a work,” GM North Central Railway MC Chauhan said.

The new apron was built to replace the 30-year-old dilapidated apron in the U main line of the Tundla station, which had imposed the speed restriction of 10 kmph on the trains passing over it. CPRO Gaurav Krishna Bansal said, “The speed of trains passing over this new apron will be 50 kmph against 30 kmph permitted on the traditional apron.”

Apart from the speed advantage, the new apron also claims to have significant advantage in terms of durability, longevity, ease of maintenance and superior track geometry. “More such washable aprons will be built in the future, which will result in better and faster operations,” he added.