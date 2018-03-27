Now analyse PMFBY Crop Insurance portfolios using your smart phone

Weather Risk Management Services launches WeatherSecure Pro

Weather Risk Management Services has recently launched a mobile application “WeatherSecure Pro App”. The USP of this new app is that it can be used to analyse and monitor the PMFBY crop insurance portfolios for the year 2016-17 and 2017-18.

This app is an advanced weather risk management platform for global insurers, re-insurers and agricultural businesses.

With the help of this application, a user can check a portfolio of different clusters in different states and during varied seasons at ease. It only takes a couple of seconds and just a few clicks and is extremely user friendly.