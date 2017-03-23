Now, you can share your real-time location with anyone using Google Maps

Google Maps has introduced a location-tracking facility that will help individuals share their real-time location. Google said that on both Android and iOS, people will be able to share their real-time location with anyone. And the people you share with will be able to see your location on Android, iPhone, mobile web, and even desktop.

Whenever you want to let someone know where you are, one has to just open the side menu or tap the blue dot that represents where you are. Tap “Share location” and then select who to share with and how long to share. You can share your real-time location with your Google contacts, or even share with friends and family by sending a link on your favorite messenger apps. When you are sharing your location, the people you have chosen to share with will see you on their map. And you’ll see an icon above the compass on your own map reminding you that you’re actively sharing your location. You can change your mind and stop sharing at any time.

Next time you’re on your way or running late, you can share your real-time location and trip progress from navigation as well. During your next trip, tap the “More” button on the bottom on the navigation screen, and then tap “Share trip.” When you share your trip with people, they will see your expected arrival time and can follow your journey as you head toward your destination. Sharing automatically ends when you arrive.