Nutanix hosts ‘Cloud Builders Forum’ in Pune

Nutanix recently hosted ‘Cloud Builders Forum’, its event for enterprise cloud partners, in Pune on April 11. The event saw great participation from IT professionals in Pune. With Pune fast becoming a hub for IT innovation in India, there is a great opportunity for partners to enable customers to migrate to the cloud. With its product offerings, Nutanix believes that it can add value to the customer’s digital journey by bringing a truly enterprise cloud experience to the market.

Experts from Nutanix highlighted the benefits of an enterprise cloud. An enterprise cloud enables organisations to deploy the resource pooling, elasticity, and enhanced self service capabilities of the public cloud within their own data centre. It’s built with similar web scale technologies that enable the same durability, reliability and availability as the public cloud. Examples of companies who have gained great benefits were highlighted in the event. Nutanix also highlighted the significance of the self-service portal that is category and policy driven.

For example, using the enterprise cloud, enterprises can extend to the public cloud seamlessly — ‘hybrid’ is built in. Experts from Nutanix explained why an enterprise cloud enables enterprises to get the best of both worlds: a public cloud experience in your datacenter that lets one choose best in breed technology that suits their business. Additionally, the benefits of a hyperconverged infrastructure were also shared with the participants. A hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) integrates compute, storage, virtualisation and networking in a full-stack solution that runs nearly any application.