Nutanix launches database services with Era

Nutanix enterprise cloud computing announced a new set of enterprise cloud platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offerings to streamline and automate database operations so database administrators (DBAs) can focus on business-driving initiatives. Era extends the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software stack beyond core infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) capabilities for private cloud environments to platform-layer services that bring Nutanix one-click simplicity to database operations. The initial release of Nutanix Era will provide rich copy data management services to address the increasing complexity and burdensome cost of managing multiple copies of databases across organizations.

With Era, Nutanix is targeting one of the most prodigious consumers of enterprise storage capacity. According to IDC, as much as 60 percent of the IT storage budget goes to support copy data, and the total cost for copy data will reach $55.63 billion in 2020. Nutanix Era will allow enterprises to reduce storage costs, simplify the management, control and security of data, while easing the complexity of database lifecycle operations.

Nutanix Era’s copy data management service will initially support Oracle and Postgres database engines, with planned support for other popular databases. Building on Nutanix’s popular and highly efficient snapshot technology, Era will also incorporate new time-machine capabilities, along with application-specific APIs, for creating point-in-time database copies. This enables application developers to quickly select the exact database copy they need, and empowers database administrators to quickly restore or refresh any database instance with the confidence that every recorded transaction is captured. Era will later extend this powerful technology to include full database provisioning, delivering a complete lifecycle management solution for all databases in an organization.

“Nutanix Era should save our organization time and money by replacing our complex and costly copy data processes, which are impacting IT productivity and slowing down our app developers,” said Mark Maplethorpe, EMEA Hosting Manager, Bottomline Technologies. “We are actively working with Nutanix to validate that Era will streamline the provisioning and lifecycle management of our databases, allowing our teams to devote more time to strategic IT projects.”