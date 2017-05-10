NVIDIA to train 1 lakh developers on Artificial Intelligence in 2017

To meet surging demand for expertise in the field of AI, NVIDIA today announced that it plans to train 100,000 developers this year — a tenfold increase over 2016 — through the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute. Analyst firm IDC estimates that 80 percent of all applications will have an AI component by 2020. The NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute provides developers, data scientists and researchers with practical training on the use of the latest AI tools and technology.

The institute has trained developers around the world at sold-out public events and onsite training at companies such as Adobe, Alibaba and SAP; at government research institutions like the U.S. National Institute of Health, National Institute of Science and Technology, and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center; and at institutes of higher learning such as Temasek Polytechnic Singapore and India Institute of Technology, Bombay.

In addition to instructor-led workshops, developers have on-demand access to training on the latest deep learning technology, using NVIDIA software and high-performance Amazon Web Services (AWS) EC2 P2 GPU instances in the cloud. More than 10,000 developers have already been trained by NVIDIA using AWS on the applied use of deep learning.

“AI is the defining technology of our generation,” said Greg Estes, vice president of Developer Programs at NVIDIA. “To meet overwhelming demand from enterprises, government agencies and universities, we are dramatically expanding the breadth and depth of our offerings, so developers worldwide can learn how to leverage this transformative technology.”

NVIDIA is broadening the Deep Learning Institute’s curriculum to include the applied use of deep learning for self-driving cars, healthcare, web services, robotics, video analytics and financial services. Coursework is being delivered online using NVIDIA GPUs in the cloud through Amazon Web Services and Google’s Qwiklabs, as well as through instructor-led seminars, workshops and classes to reach developers across Asia, Europe and the Americas. NVIDIA currently partners with Udacity to offer Deep Learning Institute content for developing self-driving cars.

“There is a real demand for developers who not only understand artificial intelligence, but know how to apply it in commercial applications,” said Christian Plagemann, vice president of Content at Udacity. “NVIDIA is a leader in the application of deep learning technologies and we’re excited to work closely with their experts to train the next generation of artificial intelligence practitioners.”