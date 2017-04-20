OMA Emirates introduces ‘Mobility’ range of mPoS solutions in India

The mobility range of mPOS solutions comprise of iSMP, iSMP Companion and iCMP. The iSMP converts an iPhone or an iPod Touch into a smart mPOS; the iSMP Companion enables payments via any iOS, Android or Windows tablet device and the iCMP enables payments via any handheld device running on iOS or Android OS.

OMA Emirates Group UAE’s leading payments solutions company, introduces Mobility – a comprehensive range of Smart mPoS terminals in India. Powered by Ingenico, the solutions under the mobility range comprise of iSMP, iSMP Companion and iCMP. The iSMP converts an iPhone or an iPod Touch® into a smart mPOS; the iSMP Companion enables payments via any iOS, Android or Windows tablet device and the iCMP enables payments via any handheld device running on iOS or Android OS.

The Mobility range of smart terminals are competitively priced, have a compact light weight design, and a user friendly and secure interface. The flexible form factor and longer battery life of 12 hours has been designed to tackle mobility constraints at retail outlets. The integrated barcode reader enables scanning of multiple items and loyalty coupons making it a versatile and go-to solution for indoor and outdoor use. The Mobility range is compatible not only with EMV chip, PIN and magstripe cards, but also enables contactless and NFC payments.

Niranj Sangal, Group CEO, OMA Emirates Group said, “The technology that mPOS provides us is path-breaking. At a time when everyone is seeking latest solutions and demands are changing dynamically, we want to be able to create a unique positioning for ourselves. We have been consistent in introducing innovative products and solutions across markets for all our clients. Mobility is an all-in-one mobile solution compatible with leading mobile operating systems which also accepts contactless payments. These distinct features sets the range apart from the rest. It is complaint with all necessary security standards. Considering the form factor of this range, it becomes the perfect solution for retail and departmental stores since it accelerates the checkout process by checking out customer’s from the store aisles itself hence reducing waiting time and enhancing customer experience.”

The smart mPOS is embedded with Bluetooth technology which helps establish a seamless and secure connection with the smartphone and printers if required. The solution is based on Ingenico’s Telium payment platform providing compatibility with an existing worldwide portfolio of payment applications.