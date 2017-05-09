Oracle announces availability of Oracle ERP Cloud in India

Oracle announced the availability of Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud in India to help local and multinational firms operating in India prepare for the country’s transformational tax reforms. Oracle ERP Cloud delivers built-in features to facilitate compliance with new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regulations, provides native support for GST Network integration and reporting, and support for local requirements including withholding, payment processing, and statutory reporting. Oracle CEO Safra Catz announced the expanded availability of Oracle ERP Cloud during her keynote at Oracle OpenWorld in New Delhi.

The new India GST regulations will enforce simplified and uniform tax rates across all states, replacing several hundred different tax rates with five tax rate tiers that cover all goods and services. The new regulations are expected to boost economic activity and contribute substantially to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth via a reduction in friction in the movement of goods and services across state borders. To help customers successfully manage this transformation, trained and certified Oracle ERP Cloud consultants from Oracle partners, including Clover Infotech, Deloitte, Filix Consulting, KPIT, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers, are currently engaged with customers.

Oracle ERP Cloud is a complete, modern, and proven financial platform delivered seamlessly through the Oracle Cloud. A modern user interface driven by the latest design innovations delivers embedded analytics, contextual social collaboration and a device-independent mobile experience that makes Oracle ERP Cloud familiar and easy to use. Importantly, Oracle ERP Cloud will now enable Indian firms to administer and leverage the significant GST process changes, including tax calculations, liability accounting, recovery, settlement and reporting. The availability of Oracle ERP Cloud in India reflects Oracle’s support of the government’s Make in India initiative.

“Global adoption of our leading Oracle ERP Cloud continues to accelerate,” said Safra Catz, CEO, Oracle. “We expect this trend to grow in India as customers can now take advantage of Oracle ERP Cloud’s comprehensive tax management capabilities, fully integrated with core ERP functions, to help make better business decisions and address regulatory changes driven by the new GST.”