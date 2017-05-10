Oracle announces data center plans for India

Oracle today announced it will expand its cloud services in India over the next six to nine months with plans for an Oracle data center in India.

Over the coming months Oracle will be reviewing proposals from government and business partners to provide customers with the capability to build and move workloads to an India-based cloud. The services will offer uncompromised security and performance at a significant price advantage over both existing on-premises infrastructure and competitive cloud offerings.

“Our customers and partners in India have trusted their businesses and mission-critical workloads to the Oracle Cloud for years,” said Thomas Kurian, president of product development, Oracle. “With this expansion we will be able to further support customer choice adding to capabilities already available through deployments of Oracle Cloud at Customer, as well as other Oracle Cloud data center regions in Asia Pacific.”