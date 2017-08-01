Oracle signs 3 year agreement with APITA to train Andhra Pradesh students and teachers in big data, cloud computing, IoT

Oracle and Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA) have extended their agreement to integrate Oracle Academy curriculum into the state’s educational programs to train students and teachers for successful careers in IT. Oracle Academy curriculum will focus on big data, mobility, cloud computing and the Internet of Things, said a statement from technology firm.

“As a part of the three-year agreement, Oracle Academy aims to train 375 faculty members in computer science instruction with a goal to reach 10,000 students across 200 polytechnic, engineering and degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh,” said Oracle.

Under this partnership, teachers will be instructed through six Oracle Academy courses, including Java Foundation, Java Fundamentals, Java Programming, Database Foundation, Database Design and Programming with SQL, and Programming with PL/SQL. Upon completion, educators will use Oracle Academy infrastructure as part of their classroom curriculum.

“With APITA’s charter of creating readily employable graduates, we are constantly looking at collaborations that support this endeavor. Oracle Academy offers us a very modern and relevant curriculum that can prepare our students for careers in the field of IT,” said Dr. B. Sundar, IFS, CEO, Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy

Oracle Academy is Oracle’s flagship philanthropic education program aimed at advancing computer science education globally. In the past fiscal year, Oracle Academy supported over 3.5 million students in 120 countries across 12,000 institutions through an in-kind grant value of $3.75 billion. In India, Oracle Academy currently teams with more than 1,700 educational institutions.