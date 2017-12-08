Over 150 experts to take the stage at NASSCOM-DSCI Annual Information Security Summit 2017 (AISS)

Data Security Council of India (DSCI)today announced the 12th edition of its flagship event, Annual Information Security Summit (AISS) between 13-15 December 2017 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, Haryana.

Organized annually by DSCI, it is one of the largest and most coveted industry summit focused on contemporary and futuristic technologies to address the global and national cyber security challenges. This year there is a special focus on privacy, data protection and emerging technologies. AISS, in its twelfth year promises to provide platform to over 1000 security professionals, leaders and influencers, policy makers, government, law enforcement officers and think tanks from diverse sectors,to deliberate on cyber security and data protection.

With over 150 speakers in 60 sessions, AISS 2017 will host plenaries, debates, keynotes, visionary talks, in-depth workshops, round tables showcasing rich security driven deliberations and call for action. AISS 2017 revolves around Innovation & Entrepreneurship, Cognitive Security, Digital Payments, Capacity Building, Malware/APTs, Product Security & DevSecOps, Data Protection/GDPR, Security Journalism, Forensics and more.

Rama Vedashree, CEO, DSCI said AISS 2017 “DSCI continues to innovate to make AISS an enriching experience for the security leadership and entire ecosystem that spans nascent startups to global leaders, and customers spanning every enterprise vertical and government. This year we are bringing special focus on Strategic and Design Thinking to the domain of Cyber Security and deliberations on Use Cases and innovation agenda.”

Key Highlights



Focussed Topics

A glimpse of the few interesting sessions include Cyber Warfare, Democratization of Data, Machine Learning for Cyber Security, Crypto Debate, Scope & Future of crimes, Security Design Thinking, Cyber Security framework for Smart Cities and more would underscore the discussions at AISS 2017.

DSCI Excellence Awards 2017continues to be an integral part of the Summit. This year winners will be announced under the Corporate, Product and Law Enforcement Segment to recognize best practices adopted by the industry, exemplary work carried out in the field of security and privacy, and reward visionary leaders.

DSCI will host DSCI ‘Innovation Box’ for identifying the ‘Most Innovative Security Product of the Year’. This year DSCI along with NASSCOM Game Developers Forum and KPMG is hosting ‘SEGAMATHON – Security Gamification Hackathon’ giving an opportunity to developers across India to harness gaming innovation for Security awareness. Apart from this ‘Capture the Flag Hackathon’, Skills Town Hall, AR/VR for Cyber Security at the Experience Zone, Community Meetups, Forum Meets, Plenary tracks will form the special attractions.

More details about AISS 2017 is available at https://www.dsci.in/aiss-2017/

Sponsors and Partners

Some of the leading organisation in the cyber security domain including Blancco, Checkpoint, Huawei, IBM, Mastercard, McAfee&acpl,KPMG, Palo Alto, Qualys and others have partnered the Summit. It will showcase over 40 technology and solutions providers including 15 cyber security start-ups. Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI)apex society of entities in the hydrocarbon sector has partnered with AISS 2017. Express Computer is an official media partner for DSCI AISS.