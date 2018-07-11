OYO acquires IoT firm AblePlus to enhance, strengthen its technology portfolio

Hospitality firm OYO has said it has acquired Mumbai-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company AblePlus to enhance and strengthen its technology portfolio. The company, however, did not disclose financial details of the deal.

With this partnership, OYO aims to create a sustainable ecosystem powered by technology and artificial intelligence for managing hotels and assets, OYO said in a statement. “With the introduction of IoT into the basic precincts of hotel management, we aim to enhance customer and partner experiences by roping in the best of technology capabilities that are changing how India sees hospitality today,” OYO Chief Technology Officer Anil Goel said.

Through increased technology intervention that enables the remote monitoring and management of rooms across properties, the company will be able to achieve improved operational efficiency, thus creating a superior stakeholder experience, he added.

The company also plans to launch several other integrated technology solutions, including enhancing its OYO Asset Management offering so that it is easy to partner with and become an OYO, the statement said. OYO currently operates in more than 160 cities across India, China, Malaysia and Nepal with over 5,000 exclusive hotels in its chain and 1,00,000 rooms.