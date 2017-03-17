Panasonic showcases connected solutions for a smarter living

Panasonic India the provider of consumer electronic products recently showcased its innovative range of connected solutions that will help in making a meaningful difference to consumers’ lives.

The company showcased its futuristic technologies ranging from city surveillance to boardroom solutions from 3D-mapping to retail solutions, education to property management solutions amongst many.

Distinguished range of products and services such as security cameras, feature, HD video conferencing solution, Rugged notebooks – Toughbooks, Video Door Phones, Telephones and PBX were some of the highlights exhibited at the Tradeshow.

Aimed at offering a smart and connected lifestyle for enterprise, SMBs and SOHOs alike these products have been widely acknowledged and extensively used across public and private institutions.

“Amidst the present digital paradigm connected solutions define the way we function. Whether it is a regular office operation or, a home solution staying connected through our smartphone or, tablets has become a part of today’s lifestyle,” said, Manish Sharma, president and CEO, Panasonic India and South-Asia.

Sharma further added “Panasonic has always strived for smarter lives, and with an increased impetus on enterprise offerings we are taking another step forward to enhance and revolutionize consumers’ lives through our diverse range of connected products and services.”