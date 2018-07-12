pCloudy signs strategic alliance with AQM Technologies

AQM Technologies, the provider of Digital Business Assurance with its focus towards BFSI announces the launch of AQM Digital Testing Lab, a lab-as-a-service App testing platform. The Digital Testing Lab is powered by pCloudy.com, the world’s leading cloud-based app testing platform. To meet the enterprise mobility demand for rapid developments in BFSI sector, the digital test lab set up by pCloudy will help AQM Technologies in enhancing the quality of mobile apps, fixing issues faster and accelerating delivery without impacting the costs.

The on-premises lab set up is for continuous testing of mobile apps with access to hundreds of mobile devices and browsers including the latest models and OS versions. The partnership with pCloudy will enable AQM in digital testing under real-world conditions.

Speaking about the partnership, Avinash Tiwari, CEO, pCloudy.com said, “It is a proud moment for us that AQM, the leader in Digital Business Assurance, has selected pCloudy to set up their on-premises Digital Test lab. This strategic alliance with AQM Technologies will make mobile app testing future-ready and will help enterprise mobility achieve optimal results from testing, accelerate application delivery and error-free apps through manual and automated mobile application testing on real devices.”

MadhavBhadra CEO, AQM Technologies said, “Innovative solutions provided underAQM Digital Testing Lab will help AQM’s customers in beating the constantly shrinking deadlines for the go-to market with digital platforms. AQM’s solutions are well designed to ensure timely results with defect free, secure and scalable digital platforms.”

pCloudy is one of the leading cloud platforms for digital assets testing recognized in Gartner’s mobile testing tool landscape. The strategic partnership between the two will definitely take digital assurance to the next level. AQM Digital Testing Lab is well recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for Mobile Application Testing 2017.

pCloudy.com, based out of California is a leading mobile app testing platform with more than 50,000 users across the globe. It is a one-of-its-kind full lifecycle testing platform for mobile apps developers, QA and mobile DevOps teams.