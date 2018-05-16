Pega partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to engage potential buyers

Pegasystems announced an agreement with LinkedIn Sales Navigator and LinkedIn Matched Audiences to integrate with Pega Sales Automation and Pega Marketing software. With access to LinkedIn capabilities within Pega applications, Pega clients now have a convenient and powerful way to connect with potential buyers, inform their sales and marketing strategies, and close more deals.

Smart sellers and marketers regularly turn to LinkedIn to understand and engage the complex matrix of decision makers at targeted organizations. Pega clients can now view LinkedIn profiles and engage buyers via native LinkedIn capabilities within Pega’s leading customer relationship management (CRM) sales and marketing applications. Pega software uses the AI-powered Pega Customer Decision Hub to analyze customer interactions with brands in real time and suggest the next-best action to take with each targeted prospect on LinkedIn.

Pega provides a unified CRM suite of customer engagement applications for marketing, sales, and customer service powered by its AI-driven decision hub. Built on Pega Platform, Pega’s applications enable clients to constantly anticipate customers’ changing needs and provide personalized next-best-action recommendations throughout the customer journey. By engaging customers with the right message, at the right time, on any channel, Pega clients increase customer satisfaction while enhancing customer lifetime value.

LinkedIn Sales Navigator and LinkedIn Matched Audiences tap into the power of LinkedIn’s 560M+ member network to help businesses find and build relationships with prospects and customers through social selling and marketing.

“The proliferation of digital channels makes today’s buyer a constantly moving target for marketers and salespeople. Pega helps engage prospects with the next-best action in real time – even as they jump from channel to channel,” said Don Schuerman, chief technology officer and vice president, product marketing, Pegasystems. “Our integration with LinkedIn gives Pega clients a valuable option to connect into the predominant business networking community inside Pega’s leading CRM software.”