Pegasystem introduces Pega CRM with AI and robotics capabilities

Pegasystem the software company empowering customer engagement at leading enterprises has introduced new artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic automation capabilities in its customer relationship management (CRM) offerings.

This enables businesses to optimize their sales and customer service effectiveness with desktop analytics and machine learning.

By unifying Pega Workforce Intelligence within the Pega Customer Service and Pega Sales Automation applications, businesses can uncover hidden patterns of inefficiency by analyzing millions of actions taken every day on every desktop from any application.

These insights unlock the full potential of the organization’s people, processes, and technology by revealing previously unseen opportunities to improve productivity and coach new behaviors that boost the bottom line.

Most businesses today use CRM applications that, among many other benefits, provide managers with a basic window into their team’s performance – such as meeting sales goals or customer satisfaction benchmarks. However, this view presents an incomplete picture that overlooks inherent operational and employee inefficiencies that most businesses simply don’t know exist.

These problems subtly and quietly reduce effectiveness, erode revenues, and degrade the customer experience, such as needless toggling between dozens of required apps that slows staff responsiveness.

It also reduces misplaced employee focus on activities that produce sub-optimal results; lagging IT networks and inefficient apps that frustrate employees and waste time; unidentified best practices that only the highest performers know to leverage and excessive reporting and meeting demands that overload schedules with low-value work.

Pega now offers the only CRM solution that gives actionable advice to overcome these pitfalls and improve the employee and customer experience.

Its workforce intelligence capabilities use robotic automation and AI to understand how sales and service agents work and how the apps and processes work for them.

By combining these insights with CRM performance data, organizations have the unprecedented ability to not only identify masked inefficiencies but also realize how they directly affect agent performance and customer experience.

These insights empower managers to improve the workforce environment by coaching employees with new approaches, automating redundant processes, or instituting more effective best practices.