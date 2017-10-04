Pegasystems innovates with industry first AI transparency control software

Pegasystems recently announced the industry’s first capability that gives organizations control over the transparency of their artificial intelligence (AI) customer engagement models. The latest release of the Pega® Customer Decision Hub will enable users to more easily and safely deploy AI algorithms based on transparency thresholds within their business. This first-ever T-Switch will help companies mitigate potential risks and maintain regulatory compliance while providing differentiated experiences to their customers.

Businesses are increasingly deploying AI to gain better insights into customer needs and provide more personalized service, sales, and marketing. However not all AI models are built with the levels of transparency they may need to fully understand how AI makes its decisions – a trait that’s particularly critical in highly regulated industries. While some opaque AI algorithms may drive powerful performance, the complex logic behind these ‘black boxes’ can’t be fully explained – a tradeoff that becomes more problematic when the model causes unintended actions. Further raising the stakes next May, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) mandates that businesses must be able to explain the logic behind AI models using European customer data to make decisions or risk massive fines up to four percent of global revenues for non-compliance.

As part of the AI-powered Pega Customer Decision Hub, the T-Switch will allow organizations to set the appropriate thresholds for AI transparency or opaqueness. Businesses will be able to predefine these levels for each AI model using a simple sliding scale from one (most opaque) to five (most transparent). The transparency scores will help guide business users to build AI systems using the right models that meet their organization’s transparency requirements while still delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Business users will be able to control the transparency of their AI based on the models they choose to deploy to drive a desired outcome. For example, it is relatively low risk to use an opaque model for image recognition that helps flag older content assets still using outdated branding. Conversely, for financial institutions under strict regulations for the kinds of loans they offer customers, marketers may require highly transparent AI models to ensure they can demonstrate the resulting product offers are appropriate for the financial needs for each individual.

Pega Customer Decision Hub users will access the T-Switch and all other Pega AI tools in a newly centralized Business Control Center for AI. This allows users to create, import, adjust, and monitor their AI models to drive better business outcomes in a single dashboard.