Philips HealthWorks presented their first Bangalore start-up at the Breakthrough Day in the Philips Innovation Campus. The 4 healthcare start-ups were chosen from an array of 600 start-ups. They showcased their solutions to the audience consisting of healthcare professionals, Philips leaders, leading entrepreneurs and venture capitalists.

The 4 start-ups of the Bangalore cohort are: Niramai, Parentlane, Theranosis and Touchkin. The solutions presented include non-invasive breast screening solution, an intelligent social platform that tracks a child’s holistic developmental activities, a solution for monitoring Cancer treatment efficacy & clinical outcomes and an emotionally intelligent AI platform.

Philips HealthWorks program is a 12 week tailored program designed to help the start-ups build, test, de-risk and scale their idea. Apart from mentoring, the program also provides technical and business expertise, state-of-the-art technology, co-working space and advice from the top experts within the industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Alberto Prado, Head of Philips HealthWorks said, “Tackling the biggest challenges in healthcare requires dynamic partnerships. Our world-class startup program gives startups unrivaled opportunities to make a profound difference to the lives of billions of people. The program gives access to an outstanding network of experts, investors and healthcare partners and also to our three global innovation hubs. We are very excited about our first Bangalore cohort which is showcasing exciting solutions across a vast array of fields in Healthcare, from Data Science, Oncology, Behavioral health to Parenting.”

“Philips HealthWorks startup program is unique. It is customized according to the need of each start-up. We are making a dedicated effort to help start-ups in strengthening their value proposition and become successful sustainable business. We are committed towards building a supportive environment for start-ups across the world.” said Mr. Srinivas Prasad, CEO, Philips Innovation Campus, Bangalore.

Talking about their journey and experience with Philips HealthWorks, Dr. Shibi Kannan, Founder & CEO, Theranosis said, “There is something special about Philips HealthWorks program. Most of the Startup programs are focused on IT sector, very few of them on Healthcare sector and within that very few are focusing on technology – Philips HealthWorks addresses it via attention to both the business side and technology side of Healthcare solutions.” Neeraj, Co-founder & CTO of Parentlane said, “Philips HealthWorks program helped us understand the big picture, identify our customers, and understand their pain-points. I especially liked the experimental designs which was an effective way to get the responses from the customers.”