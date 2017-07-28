Pi DATACENTERS launches Uptime Institute’s TIER IV certified Data Center – Pi Amaravati

Pi Amaravati is a first Software Defined Strategic Data Center (SDDC) and uses open stack virtualization framework to deliver computing, storage, and networking experience. Pi is capable to deliver modular colocation and hosting services with a capacity upto 5000 rack

Pi DATACENTERS, India, the enterprise class Datacenter and Cloud service provider, launched “ Pi Amaravati ” – Asia’s Largest Uptime Institute TIER IV Certified Data Center at Amaravati, Vijayawada, the capital of newly reorganized state of Andhra Pradesh. Pi Amaravati was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu today at Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, in the presence of IT Minister, Shri Nara Lokesh, Kalyan Muppaneni, Founder & CEO – Pi DATACENTERS, top management of Pi DATACENTERS.

Pi Amaravati is a first Software Defined Strategic Data Center (SDDC) and uses open stack virtualization framework to deliver computing, storage, and networking experience. Pi is capable to deliver modular colocation and hosting services with a capacity upto 5000 rack, making it one of the top datacenters in the world. Pi’s Enterprise Cloud Platform ‘Habour1’ is the 1st OpenStack based enterprise cloud in India, powered by SUSE.

Kalyan Muppaneni, Founder & CEO – Pi DATACENTERS said, “With the launch of Pi Amaravati, we will be offering highly innovative and tailored solutions with Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and host of other cloud enabled product and services to our esteemed partners.”

At the launch of the Pi Amaravati data center, the company has entered into Memorandum of Understanding with some of the leading public and private enterprises that includes – PowerGrid, IRCTC, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance, Deutsche Bank, SAR Group, UNIBIC, Yaatra.com, Snap Bizz, Konsole Group, Acute and Net Spider.