PlayAblo raises $600,000 funding by ABI-Showatech (India)

ABI-Showatech (India) Ltd, a company that traces its origins to the Brakes India Group, and companies associated to ABI, have invested about $600K in GoSharp Technology & Consulting (parent company of PlayAblo). The potential reach and the impact that PlayAblo can have in the way education at the primary level can be improved is the reason the group has decided to invest in this venture commercially.

The Chairman of the board of ABI-Showatech India Ltd, said “PlayAblo’s vision is to drive a fundamental change in grassroots education levels in our country through the use of game elements & technology. The gamified learning market in India is a blue ocean and we believe Dheeraj and his team are poised to disrupt this space. We are excited to be a part of this journey.”

Dheeraj Sharma, CEO, Playablo added, “I see Gamified Learning being exactly where e-commerce in the country was 10 years ago – Nascent but with massive latent potential. This infusion of capital from investors who share our vision is the reinforcement that we needed to make our next leap of growth. PlayAblo can make a substantial impact on the entire education ecosystem at Primary School level as well as for Skill Development of young adults. We will leverage this investment for two key purposes: Building our sales, technology teams and investments in product & technology.”