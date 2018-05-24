PM Modi stresses on increasing digital transactions across the postal and rail networks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired his 26th interaction through Pragati, the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation. The 25 Pragati meetings so far have seen a cumulative review of 227 projects with a total investment of over Rs 10 lakh crore. Resolution of public grievances has also been reviewed across a range of sectors.

In the 26th meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress towards handling and resolution of grievances related to post offices, and railways. He stressed on the importance of increasing digital transactions across the postal and rail networks, especially using the BHIM App.

PM Modi also reviewed the progress of nine infrastructure projects in the railway, road, petroleum, and power sectors. These projects are spread over several states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. These projects include the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, and the Char Dham Mahamarg Vikas Pariyojna.

The Prime Minister reviewed the progress in implementation of the AMRUT Mission. He also reviewed the programme for end-to-end computerisation of Targeted PDS Operations.