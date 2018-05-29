PM Modi’s Singapore visit to focus on fintech, AI, urban planning

On the eve of his visit to Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said has that India had a robust strategic partnership with all the three countries and his visit would provide a further boost to the country’s Act East Policy. In Singapore, he will deliver the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security meet, on June 1.

“In Singapore, I will be focusing on enhancing India-Singapore partnership in areas of fintech, skill development, urban planning and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Singapore entities have become major partners with India in areas like urban development, planning, smart cities and infrastructure development. My visit in Singapore presents an opportunity for both countries to engage further,” he said.

On 31 May, Modi will visit the India-Singapore enterprise and innovation exhibition and will also address a business and community event followed by a roundtable meeting with select top CEOs of Singapore to discuss business and investment opportunities. On June 1, the prime minister will call on Singapore President Halimah Yacob and hold delegation level talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee (Hsien Loong).

“I am confident that my visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore will provide a further boost to our Act East Policy and enhance our relations and engagements with all the three countries,” he said. India’s Act East Policy, that was introduced by the Modi government, focusses on the extended neighbourhood in the Asia-Pacific region.