Polycom adds new capability to Polycom Trio solution

Polycom announced the latest capability to be added to Polycom Trio. Now, Polycom Trio will be able to power the high-end video capabilities needed by large meeting rooms and auditoriums, such as facial tracking, dual monitor support, superior audio coverage, and easier content sharing. Already adopted by 65 of the Fortune 100, Polycom Trio is driving digital transformation with a consistent user experience, whether employees are simply dialing a phone number or joining a video call. Expanding that experience to larger rooms will simplify the way meetings start – saving time and increasing productivity.

“Customers have higher expectations than ever before for meeting rooms—they want every meeting space to be a true collaboration centre with simple voice, video, and content sharing,” says Mary McDowell, Polycom CEO. “Polycom continues to lead the way with Polycom Trio, making it the easiest way for our customers to connect, communicate, and be productive.”

Polycom Trio will work with Polycom’s industry-leading video CODECs in addition to today’s VisualPlus, opening the door to videoconferencing capabilities previously reserved for larger rooms, such as the facial tracking found in Polycom EagleEye Director II and Polycom EagleEye Producer. Polycom Trio will also be able to offer better room experience with dual monitor support, better audio coverage with ceiling mics, and easier content sharing with HDMI connections. With no need for additional remote controls, Polycom Trio’s touch screen becomes the only interface needed to manage call volume, camera zoom, and more. These new functionalities will be supported by software updates to Polycom Trio and Polycom’s Group Series CODECs, available in July 2018.

“The adoption of Polycom Trio continues to grow in APAC due to its ability to deliver crystal clear sound quality, groundbreaking visual collaboration features and content capabilities. It acts as a smartphone for the conference room and helps customers stay ahead of the digital transformation curve. Its market leading innovations are focused on making it easy for customers to connect and collaborate in a more natural and meaningful way,” comments Minhaj Zia, Vice President, India, South East Asia and SAARC, Polycom.

Polycom also announced an update to its wireless content sharing system, Polycom Pano, adding a guest access feature to enable visitors – like consultants, customers, partners, or contractors – to connect and share content securely through guest wi-fi networks. In this scenario, Polycom Pano is on a second wireless network in receive-only mode to maintain security, allowing all meeting attendees to confidently connect and share with a single touch. Polycom Pano allows up to four different devices to connect simultaneously and share presentations, documents, videos, and images, and easily annotate them with its infinite whiteboard feature. The Polycom Pano update will be released in July.