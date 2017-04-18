Polycom appoints Marco Landi as president of Asia Pacific business

Polycom has appointed Marco Landi as president of Asia Pacific. Landi who has more than 20 years’ of development and management experience has been handling company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business. Landi will be responsible for driving revenue and market share growth within both regions.

Landi expertise lies in driving growth through challenging market conditions, enterprise sales, channels, marketing and go-to-market strategy across multiple markets. “He has successfully led large and small teams through tough economic climates,” said Polycom.

Landi was appointed President, Polycom EMEA in early 2015. Since then, he has delivered steady growth quarter over quarter despite tough market conditions, said Polycom.

“Landi’s leadership capabilities, proven track record as a sales leader and deep understanding of global organisations make him the right leader for this expanded role. His extensive knowledge of the Asia Pacific, Europe and Africa regions will enable us to continue to deliver the best experience customers and partners while delivering growth,” said Polycom CEO Mary McDowell.

“With Landi and our strong sales leadership team in place, our customers and partners will benefit from even greater visibility with Polycom’s executive team. Ultimately, this will give our customers and partners in these regions more influence on our future product features and innovations,” she added.

Prior to Polycom, Landi led teams as Vice President (VP) of Sales at Zebra Technologies and VP and General Manager, EMEA for the Enterprise Mobility Business at Motorola.

“I am delighted to take on an exciting new responsibility and lead the APAC region for Polycom. Having worked in several mature and emerging markets, the diversity and vibrancy of this geography brings us many opportunities in driving growth,” said Landi.