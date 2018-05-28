Polycom launches new cloud services for enterprises to manage their telephony devices

Polycom unveiled its unified cloud solutions strategy, Polycom Cloud Services, and released Polycom Device Management Services (PDMS). This service provides new capabilities to enterprise customers to manage and measure their telephony devices.

Polycom also announced it will continue to roll out new cloud solutions for enterprise customers and add services for solution providers in the coming months. These new services simplify the audio device lifecycle management process by using the cloud to bring data and analytics to manage, monitor, and measure the growing complexity of audio devices in organizations.

“Employees are solving problems together more than ever before by connecting from meeting spaces of all sizes from all over the world. As meeting technology innovation accelerates, so does the complexity,” said Mary McDowell, CEO of Polycom. “Polycom Cloud Services offer customers unique, informative, and actionable data that empowers IT professionals to understand the value of their meeting rooms and make smart technology decisions that create exciting, productive, and fun meeting experiences for their employees.”

Polycom Cloud Services focus on audio devices and solutions today, but the company anticipates adding support to enterprise customers for video conference devices by end of 2018. Expanding management capabilities to video endpoints devices is critical as audio and video conferencing devices continue to converge in a single meeting room experience.

Minhaj Zia, Vice President of Sales for Polycom in South East Asia, India & SAARC said, “If we look at the next generation of technology – it’s modular, it’s adaptive, it’s solutions based and it’s cloud based. We are excited to announce Polycom Cloud Services as it allows us to bring the cloud to meeting spaces”. He added, “Our solution is user-friendly, scalable and enables our customers to manage all their devices from the cloud. Through it, IT pros can easily understand how they can manage, measure, and maximize productivity in their meeting spaces”.