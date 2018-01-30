Prabhudas Lilladher launches Whatsapp Business service

PL customers can now call or message on WhatsApp on a common number (022 66322366) for all service requests, reports, queries, complaints and other routine tasks during office hours

Launching the facility, Amisha Vora, Jt MD, PL said “WhatsApp is the most preferred medium of communication today with universal access making it most effective & versatile as a servicing channel. This early adoption of technology will help us provide prompt and cost effective service to our customers in a simple yet powerful manner.”

PL customers can now call or message on WhatsApp on a common number (022 66322366) for all service requests, reports, queries, complaints and other routine tasks during office hours. PL has always been one of the first movers to adopt new technology to provide best in class service to their customers. This move is another step on the organisation’s digital journey.