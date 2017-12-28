President dedicates four IT enabled governance projects in AP

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, dedicated to the people of Andhra Pradesh four projects of the State Government at a function held at Velagapudi, Andhra Pradesh. These were Andhra Pradesh Fibregrid, Andhra Pradesh Surveillance Project, Drone Project; and Free Space Optical Communication or FSOC system

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, dedicated to the people of Andhra Pradesh four projects of the State Government at a function held at Velagapudi, Andhra Pradesh. These were Andhra Pradesh Fibregrid, Andhra Pradesh Surveillance Project, Drone Project; and Free Space Optical Communication or FSOC system.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that from an expensive luxury even a decade ago, data and Internet access is today seen as a utility – as much a basic need as water, electricity and cooking gas. We are moving towards a plug-and-play system where it will be the norm for houses and office spaces to come pre-configured with broadband connectivity. Andhra Pradesh is attempting to realise that potential. In a sense, it has understood the future.

The President said that access to the Internet has multiple benefits. Common citizens are finding uses for and benefits from data access that we could not have imagined. Farmers and small producers in rural areas use Internet connectivity to contact buyers in distant locations and make themselves aware of the real value of their products. Similarly digital classrooms and telemedicine can help our people leapfrog traditional handicaps. They can expand the circle of knowledge as well as make quality healthcare and diagnosis available even in distant areas. That is why data connectivity is such a tool of human empowerment and of social change.

The President was happy to note that the Andhra Pradesh Government is planning to use drones for providing real time Information for governance. He stated that this will have multiple benefits – in security and policing, mining, urban development, raising agricultural productivity, measuring forest cover, anticipating natural and other disasters and so on. This is a model for other states to follow.

The President said that integration of technology with the entire range of government responsibilities is worthy of appreciation. Technology is not just an optional add-on to governance – but more or less drives modern governance. In a 24/7 hyper-connected world, governments and administrations cannot afford to be reactive; they have to be online, on time and on the ball. Technology is the enabler that allows this.

Later, the President attended a briefing on the real time governance at the RTG Centre in the secretariat building of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.