Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates integrated command and control centre of Naya Raipur Smart City

The Integrated Command and Control Centre of the Naya Raipur Smart City was inaugurated by Prime Minster Narendra Modi today. Hardeep Puri, MoS(I/C), Housing and Urban Affairs and Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Dr. Raman Singh were also present on the occasion. Integrated Command & Control Centre of Naya Raipur becomes the 10th Smart City Centre to be operational in the country. Under the ambitious Smart City Mission, Integrated Command & Control Centres in 9 cities had already become operational in the cities of are Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Pune, Nagpur, Rajkot, Visakhapatnam, Bhopal and Kakinada.

Naya Raipur is one of the 3 Smart Cities of Chhattisgarh selected under the Smart Cities Mission. The other two cities are Raipur and Bilaspur. Naya Raipur is being envisioned as a service hub across multiple sectors including Information Technology, Bio Technology, Finance, Trade,Hospitality, Medical and Education. Naya Raipur is also India’s first Smart greenfield city. Naya Raipur is also Digitally Accessible first smart city in the country which has pioneered in implementing Universal Access IT systems which would include and empower citizens with disability to access with ease.

Naya Raipur has selected IL&FS, in partnership with Schneider Electric, as the Master System Integrator (MSI) by following competitive bidding process to design, develop, implement, operate and maintain the following: Smart Governance (Applications) including common Portal and Mobile application, City Surveillance System, Utility Management System, Intelligent Transport Management System, Integrated Command & Control Centre, Data Centre and Integrated Building Management System

Smart Network

With the inauguration of Naya Raipur’s Integrated Command and Centre (ICCC) there will be integration of various systems of different stakeholders in the city that will be enhancing safety, security and providing better public services in the cities and help in following: