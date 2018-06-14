Home / News / Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates integrated command and control centre of Naya Raipur Smart City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates integrated command and control centre of Naya Raipur Smart City

By on June 14, 2018
Smart-City

 

The Integrated Command and Control Centre of the Naya Raipur Smart City was inaugurated by Prime Minster Narendra Modi today. Hardeep Puri, MoS(I/C), Housing and Urban Affairs and Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Dr. Raman Singh were also present on the occasion. Integrated Command & Control Centre of Naya Raipur becomes the 10th Smart City Centre to be operational in the country. Under the ambitious Smart City Mission, Integrated Command & Control Centres in 9 cities had already become operational in the cities of are Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Pune, Nagpur, Rajkot, Visakhapatnam, Bhopal and Kakinada.

Naya Raipur is one of the 3 Smart Cities of Chhattisgarh selected under the Smart Cities Mission. The other two cities are Raipur and Bilaspur. Naya Raipur is being envisioned as a service hub across multiple sectors including Information Technology, Bio Technology, Finance, Trade,Hospitality, Medical and Education. Naya Raipur is also India’s first Smart greenfield city. Naya Raipur is also Digitally Accessible first smart city in the country which has pioneered in implementing Universal Access IT systems which would include and empower citizens with disability to access with ease.

Naya Raipur has selected IL&FS, in partnership with Schneider Electric, as the Master System Integrator (MSI) by following competitive bidding process to design, develop, implement, operate and maintain the following: Smart Governance (Applications) including common Portal and Mobile application, City Surveillance System, Utility Management System, Intelligent Transport Management System, Integrated Command & Control Centre, Data Centre and Integrated Building Management System

Smart Network
With the inauguration of Naya Raipur’s Integrated Command and Centre (ICCC) there will be integration of various systems of different stakeholders in the city that will be enhancing safety, security and providing better public services in the cities and help in following:

  • Single window for all citizen services like Land allotment, water connection billing & payment, BRTS travel planning, RTI, Grievances etc through mobile app and web portal
  •  Improved quality of services and enhanced service levels through faster turnaround on citizens’ requests and applications
  •  Pilot smart city project with user friendly applications for “Differently abled”
  •  Management of rehabilitation annuity payment to Project Affected People (PAP)
  •  Automation of building permission process
  •  24*7 uninterrupted water and power supply with real-time monitoring through state-of-the-art Electrical and Water SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems
  •  Continuous city surveillance through bullet and PTZ (pan–tilt–zoom)cameras, to ensure citizen safety, act as deterrent to criminal activities
  • Enforcement of traffic rules with Speed Detection and ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras
  • Bringing accountability into the city administration with monitoring at CxO level through dashboards and by citizens through tracking
  • Real-time assessment, planning & management of Electrical, Water, Sewerage system
  • Optimal management of assets and services through advanced utility services like Distribution management system, Outage management system & Water network optimization
  •  Enhanced decision making through business analytics, reporting and tools
Related Items