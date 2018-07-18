Home / eGov Watch / Proposed amendment allows digital driving license; FASTags, Vehicle Tracking System to be made mandatory

July 18, 2018
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, making FASTags and Vehicle Tracking System device mandatory for all commercial vehicles obtaining national permit.

The front wind screen of the vehicle will have to be affixed with a sticker confirming fitting of the FASTag. The proposed amendment also provides that driving license and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates can be carried in physical or digital form.

