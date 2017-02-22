Pune Municipal Corporation enables citizens to get their birth certificate directly into DigiLocker account

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has become India’s first municipal corporation to successfully integrate Digital Locker for birth certificates. Currently, one can opt for a birth certificate by applying online at rts.punecorporation.org.

Till date, citizens had to log-in to their account on the rts.punecorpoaration.org website to download the birth certificate. They had to then upload it to their Digital Locker account. This process was time consuming. In order to minimize the time taken to complete this process, the PMC has now integrated the Digital Locker with rts services. Citizens can now apply for the certificate at the rts service website and they will get the birth and death certificate automatically uploaded in their Digital Locker account.

Pune citizens will no longer be required to log-in to their rts website account to download birth and death certificate.