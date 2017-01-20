PVR Cinemas forays into a collective action web-platform with Vkaao

PVR Cinemas has launched of VKAAO (vkaao.com), a collective action web-platform that enables individuals to choose the films that play in their local theatres

PVR Cinemas has launched of VKAAO (vkaao.com), a collective action web-platform that enables individuals to choose the films that play in their local theatres. VKAAO will start offering India’s first ever ‘Theatre on Demand’ service to the entire PVR Cinemas circuit. PVR Cinemas will provide all its theatrical venues for individually curated events showcasing VKAAO’s growing collection of hundreds of studio and independent films.

“We have created an innovative way for moviegoers to experience the films of their choice in a theatre of their choice. Through VKAAO, movie goers are empowered to select a film, screening time, and nearby theatre, and then spread the word to their immediate and online community. Once a necessary number of patrons commit to attending, the screening will get confirmed and VKAAO will reserve the theatre, manage ticketing and ensure delivery of the film; allowing the audience to sit back and enjoy the show. By being an early mover in offering our theatres on demand, PVR is helping bring a new way of movie going to India” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd

VKAAO’s demand-based service provides a unique platform for offering new and old releases to targeted markets across the country, and creates exciting opportunities for new and old films to reach theaters and audiences through a local, community-based approach.

“VKAAO will allow the film to play wherever there is an audience for it. Films target diverse set of audiences, the most interesting aspect of VKAAO is that it empowers audiences to find their preferred films and films to find their audiences. We are extremely pleased to offer a platform that facilitates for exhibitors, film-makers and producers, an extraordinary collaboration with movie goers and influencers. We look forward to VKAAO becoming an important platform to connect our film makers and their films with individuals and communities across the country.” Said Kamal Gianchandani, CEO PVR Pictures Ltd