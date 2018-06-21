QualityKiosk launches Lab-as-a-service

QK-M1TM can be used for digital testing under real-world conditions and is a continuous testing and monitoring platform available as an on-premise or cloud (SaaS) version and operated on self-service or managed-services basis

QualityKiosk Technologies, an independent provider of Digital Business Assurance solutions and services, announces the launch of “QualityKiosk Mobile One” (QK-M1TM), a “lab-as-a-service” platform for enterprises, for digital testing, to improve quality, help increase release velocity, and enhance end-customer experience.

QK-M1TM can be used for digital testing under real-world conditions and is a continuous testing and monitoring platform available as an on-premise or cloud (SaaS) version and operated on self-service or managed-services basis. It provides access to hundreds of mobile devices and browsers including the latest models and OS versions from global data centres located in India, U.A.E., and Indonesia.

“Our clients are constantly overwhelmed with rapid developments in the mobile ecosystem. They want to swiftly fix mobile device-related issues that degrade the digital experience and impact revenues and brand. We built QK-M1TM to help address these expectations that are centred on three critical themes: Quality, Velocity, and Experience. We constantly strive to be at the forefront of digital transformation solutions to future-proof our clients. For instance, QK-M1TMnow supports iOS 12, less than a day after it was announced at Apple WWDC. Our clients can now develop and execute automated testing on devices running iOS 12 to make sure they are ready before GA (general availability) in the Fall” says Maneesh Jhawar, Founder & CEO, QualityKiosk Technologies.

“Our ability to help clients perform digital testing under real-world conditions, conduct parallel testing on any number/combination of real devices/browsers/OS/networks, deliver performance analytics for customer journeys using our proprietary algorithms, and support continuous fixing of issues with sub-optimally performing devices in real-time differentiates us” says Naren Wadhwani, Head – Digital Solutions, QualityKiosk Technologies.