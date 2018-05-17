Quick Heal Technologies appoints Manu Parpia to Board of Directors

Quick Heal Technologies Limited, provider of IT Security products and solutions, announced the appointment of

Manu Parpia as Additional Director (Independent Director) with effect from May 10, 2018. Parpia’s appointment is subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

With the addition of Manu Parpia, the Board strength of the Company has increased to nine which includes five independent directors, including Parpia.

Parpia was the founder of Geometric Ltd., a player in the PLM industry, and as its Managing Director & CEO till recently, oversaw its growth as it became a $200 Million enterprise serving leading global companies as well as the leading ISV’s in the CAD/PLM area. Geometric Ltd, now a part of HCL Technologies, also had a significant portfolio of Intellectual Property. He has over 35 years of experience in the industry, with over 25 years in the PLM and Engineering arena.

Parpia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from McGill University, Canada; an MBA from Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration, USA; and a Diploma in Finance & Accounting from England.

Kailash Katkar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said; “On behalf of Board of Directors, I welcome Parpia on Quick Heal’s board. Mr. Parpia’s experience in the IT industry will help Quick Heal to optimize the operations further and respond to ever-evolving threats by introducing newer products and technologies faster.”