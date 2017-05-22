Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurates free Wi-fi facility at 28 railway stations of Konkan Railway

Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu has inaugurated the WiFi facility from Kudal Railway Station yesterday at 28 Railway Stations of Konkan Railway. Indian Railways has tied up with M/s SYSCON/JOISTER for provision of 2 Mbps peer to peer 24 hrs FREE Wi-Fi INTERNET bandwidth at 28 stations of Konkan Railway.

In line with Government’s Digital India Initiative, M/s SYSCON/JOISTER will be providing the JOISPOT brand Wi-Fi in Pune & Mumbai educational institutes in Maharashtra state and have now undertaken as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity of providing FREE Wi-Fi bandwidth to rural areas on the Konkan route.

JOISPOT Free Wi-Fi mobile app provides 2 MBPS high speed Wireless internet with unlimited uploads. The FREE Wi-Fi Internet bandwidth is provided at the following Railway stations of Konkan Railway:

1. Kolad

2. Mangaon

3. Veer

4. Karanjadi

5. Vinhere

6. Diwankhavati

7. Khed

8. Anjani

9. Chiplun

10. Kamthe

11. Sawarda

12. Aravali Road

13. Sangameshwar

14. Ukshi

15. Bhoke

16. Ratnagiri

17. Nivasar

18. Adavali

19. Vilavade

20. Rajapur Road

21. Vaibhavwadi Road

22. Nandgaon Road

23. Kankavali

24. Sindhudurg

25. Kudal

26. Zarap

27. Sawantwadi Road

28. Madure⁠⁠⁠⁠

Unlimited FREE Wi-Fi facility will be provided at 28 stations from KOLAD to MADURE in the initial phase with a peer to peer speed of 2 Mbps. The system can provide access to about 300 users at bigger stations and about 100 users at smaller stations.

This facility will help travelling public, commutes & tourists on Indian Railways to access essential information and they could use their time productively while waiting for trains at railway stations. This initiative of corporation is a steps towards making a smarter India.

Konkan Railway always believes in providing better passenger amenities to its passengers for their comfortable journey.