Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu inaugurates free Wi-fi facility at 28 railway stations of Konkan Railway

Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu has inaugurated the WiFi facility from Kudal Railway Station yesterday at 28 Railway Stations of Konkan Railway. Indian Railways has tied up with M/s SYSCON/JOISTER for provision of 2 Mbps peer to peer 24 hrs FREE Wi-Fi INTERNET bandwidth at 28 stations of Konkan Railway.
In line with Government’s Digital India Initiative, M/s SYSCON/JOISTER will be providing the JOISPOT brand Wi-Fi in Pune & Mumbai educational institutes in Maharashtra state and have now undertaken as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity of providing FREE Wi-Fi bandwidth to rural areas on the Konkan route.
JOISPOT Free Wi-Fi mobile app provides 2 MBPS high speed Wireless internet with unlimited uploads. The FREE Wi-Fi Internet bandwidth is provided at the following Railway stations of Konkan Railway:
1. Kolad
2. Mangaon
3. Veer
4. Karanjadi
5. Vinhere
6. Diwankhavati
7. Khed
8. Anjani
9. Chiplun
10. Kamthe
11. Sawarda
12. Aravali Road
13. Sangameshwar
14. Ukshi
15. Bhoke
16. Ratnagiri
17. Nivasar
18. Adavali
19. Vilavade
20. Rajapur Road
21. Vaibhavwadi Road
22. Nandgaon Road
23. Kankavali
24. Sindhudurg
25. Kudal
26. Zarap
27. Sawantwadi Road
28. Madure
Unlimited FREE Wi-Fi facility will be provided at 28 stations from KOLAD to MADURE in the initial phase with a peer to peer speed of 2 Mbps. The system can provide access to about 300 users at bigger stations and about 100 users at smaller stations.
This facility will help travelling public, commutes & tourists on Indian Railways to access essential information and they could use their time productively while waiting for trains at railway stations. This initiative of corporation is a steps towards making a smarter India.
Konkan Railway always believes in providing better passenger amenities to its passengers for their comfortable journey.