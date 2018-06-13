Rajasthan Govt – Intelenet tie-up to provide real-time GPS tracking of electricity repair vehicles

The electricity consumers of the state can monitor the status of their complaints and track on a real time basis the Fault Rectification Teams (FRT) & Vehicles set off for restoring electricity complaints for consumers of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JVVNL). Presently, this service is available to citizens across 15 districts of the state

International Business Process Management services provider, Intelenet Global Services, and Rajasthan Government announced the launch of a unique citizen empowerment initiative whereby the electricity consumers of the state can monitor the status of their complaints and track on a real time basis the Fault Rectification Teams (FRT) & Vehicles set off for restoring electricity complaints for consumers of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JVVNL). Presently, this service is available to citizens across 15 districts of the state.

The latest initiative involving Intelenet’s digital transformation expertise and JVVNL under the purview of the Rajasthan government, will enable citizens to track the FRTs set out to address their respective complaints for restoration of electricity supply breakdowns. The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shrimati Vasundhra Raje lauded the GPS-based tracking feature of these essential restoration services.

Aditya Arora, Managing Director, Intelenet Global Services commented, “The capabilities of digital technologies in transforming our lives is restricted only by imagination. Our latest initiative with Rajasthan government sets a new benchmark in citizen empowerment not only in India but across the globe. We are pleased to be part of this futuristic initiative with the government of Rajasthan and we look forward to making it a success story.”