Rapid application development platforms

Advantages of RADP:

More projects completed on time and within budget: In the waterfall-model. it has been quite common to come to a realization of analysis and development after six months or more that required a radical rethinking of the entire system. With RAD this kind of information can be discovered and acted upon earlier in the process.

Disadvantages of RADP:

Risk of a new approach: For most IT service providers, RAD has been a new approach that required experienced professionals to rethink the way they have worked. Humans are virtually always averse to change and any project undertaken with new tools or methods will be more likely to fail the first time simply due to the requirement for the team to unlearn and relearn

Requires time of scarce resources: One thing virtually all approaches to RAD have in common is that there is much more interaction throughout the entire life-cycle between users and developers. In the waterfall model, users would define requirements and then mostly go away as developers created the system.

Less control: RAD is a flexible adaptable process. The idea is to be able to adapt quickly to both problems and opportunities. There is an inevitable trade-off between flexibility and control, more of one means less of the other.

Poor design: System architecture issues are mostly ignored in conventional models that could result in a better overall design.

Lack of scalability: RAD typically focuses on small to medium-sized project teams. The other issues cited above (less design and control) present special challenges when using a RAD approach for very large scale systems.

Few widely used free-of-cost RADP tools are:

Django: a relatively advanced application server that offers RAD

Spring Boot: an open-source cloud platform used to develop Spring-based web apps. It minimizes configuration to develop product-ready apps quickly.

Pivotal.io: similar to Spring Boot in that it is open source, cloud-based and aimed to develop applications quickly. It provides continuous delivery tools for DevOps teams.

Apache ISIS: an open-source framework for developing domain-driven apps in Java. It provides tools to build and design user interfaces, object-based development, and integration of add-ons for increased functionality.

ActiveTCL: A proprietary RAD tool that has a free community version. It provides tools to manage development cycles, find community support and build apps.

While the range and overall effectiveness of any RADP varies from product to product, data from verified users can help potential buyers make informed decisions when they look for their next RAD tool.

Device proliferation and consumerization of IT has led to rising end-user expectations from today’s apps. Enterprises have come to expect speed, agility and scalability at the lowest possible TCO (Total cost of ownership). Meanwhile, an explosion of APIs and front-end technologies has multiplied the technological burden on developers to deal with the abundance of front-end technologies and devices. Using Rapid Application Development, organizations can stay on top of these changes by delivering applications at the speed of business.

Authored by Nandita Mathur is the Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Engineering at Q3 Technologies