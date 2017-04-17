RBL Bank launches RBL iLabs, and it’s first-ever Hackathon

RBL iLabs is an initiative to promote innovation in Banking and Financial Services; First RBL Bank Hackathon announced globally, under RBL iLabs; Win INR 1 million cash prizes and other benefits worth INR 34 million

RBL Bank, one of India’s fastest growing private sector banks, announced the launch ofRBL iLabs, a unique initiative to promote innovation in Banking and Financial services. This also marks the announcement of RBL Hackathon,a solution development programme aimed at fostering the creation of new solutions in Banking and Financial Services. The contest is aimed at engineering students, IT professionals, tech enthusiastic, start-ups, and app developers.

The RBL Bank Hackathon is supported by IBM, StartupBootcamp, PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Ltd, The Hive, 91 Springboard, Amazon Activate and NetMagic.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sanjay Sharma, Head – Technology, Innovation and Customer Fulfillment, RBL Bank said, “Financial services industry in India is undergoing a digital transformation with innovation at its core. RBL is launching this hackathon to create innovative and viable solutionsthat surpass the currently available solutions in the market, thereby aiming to provide a superior and intuitive experience to the end user. The whole idea is to secure and raise customer experience to an all new level.”

“The open innovation theme of RBL Bank Hackathon will provide fintech and start-ups, IT professionals etc.with a unique opportunity to explore technologies like AI, machine learning, block chain, digital currency etc. To improvise and transform the banking industry. This platform is created to recognize and reward the best of them and give them an opportunity to change the Fintech industry,” he added further.

The Hackathon is fabricated to encourage the participants toenvision new solutionsthat surpass the present available solutions in the market by using the diverse set of Financial Services APIs available from various forums including RBL Bank. The solutions that give a superior intuitive experience to the end user will then be competing for the top prizes in the Grand Finale.

The semi-final stage presentations of the RBLHackathon would take place in Bengaluru and Mumbai,followed by the award ceremony on 1st July, 2017 in Mumbai. The top three winners will get a chance to win exciting cash prizes worth INR 1 millionalong with a potential engagement opportunity with RBL Bank for productizing their ideasandother benefits worth INR 34 million offered by our partners.

Participants can register athttp://rblbankilabs.com