RBL Bank selects 10 startup winners in The Big Pitch 2.0 finale

RBL Bank, announced 10 winners at the grand finale of The Big Pitch 2.0 — a major startup incubation and funding contest held at Amity University, Noida

The Big Pitch 2.0 — aimed at strengthening the startup ecosystem in India — provided startups and entrepreneurs a unique platform to pitch their ideas to angel investors, business incubators, management consultants and advisors. They also got an opportunity to engage with The Big Pitch’s knowledge partners in the field of fundraising, consulting, legal, technology, banking and finance, and taxation.

The grand finale commenced with a mentoring session by knowledge luminaries such as Grant Thornton, Luthra & Luthra, NPCI, RBL Bank BAAS (Banking as a Service), IndiaFilings and SalezShark. The prospective startups presented their business models and were in turn rated by the mentors for their ideas, presentation and scalability. The startups received insights from industry veterans, including funding partners such as Indian Angel Network, Amity Capital and Matrix Partners.

Post-evaluation, the mentors handpicked 10 winning startups who were awarded trophies and a bouquet of benefits that included free consultation with Grant Thornton and Luthra & Luthra; free cloud credits from Digital Ocean; one-year ledger software license from India Filings; three- month CRM license from salezshark; Alpha Card from F6S with deals worth $1 million, winners profiling by BW Disrupt; and preferred pricing on APIs by RBL Bank.

The 10 finalists; FullTank Technologies, LittlePixi, SocioGraph Solutions, Team Rentezee, Tnine, GalaxyCard, ilove9months, NDAX, Loktra and Veda Labs were selected for funding and incubation opportunities. These companies demonstrated innovative solutions such as unique business models like Use of artificial intelligence in improving sales, app based credit cards and blockchain based asset exchange.

Surinder Chawla, Head – Geography, Branch and Business Banking, RBL Bank, said, “At RBL Bank, we have been committed and focused on serving the dynamic needs of the start-up ecosystem right from ‘seed and development’ to ‘maturity’. The Big Pitch 2.0 – a one-of-a-kind start-up incubation event that was held for the second year in succession, gave potential startups a robust platform to seek advice from professionals, articulate ideas behind their business models and gain access to funding for their proposed ventures. I am delighted that RBL Bank’s The Big Pitch 2.0 and India startup Club (ISC) has been catalytic in introducing startups to reputed mentors and encouraging them to achieve their entrepreneurial goals.”