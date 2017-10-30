RBL Bank’s India startup club joins hands with Amity Innovation Incubator for ‘The Big Pitch 2.0’

The core idea behind the event is to provide startups and entrepreneurs a launch pad to pitch their ideas to angel investors, business incubators, management consultants and advisors

RBL Bank has announced the second chapter of its flagship event — The Big Pitch 2.0 — which aims to strengthen the startup ecosystem in India. The incubation and funding contest will be held at Amity University, Noida, on November 17, 2017.

The core idea behind the event is to provide startups and entrepreneurs a launch pad to pitch their ideas to angel investors, business incubators, management consultants and advisors. The startups and entrepreneurs will get an opportunity to engage with The Big Pitch’s knowledge partners in the field of fundraising, consulting, legal, technology, banking and finance, and taxation.

Amity Innovation Incubator, which has done a phenomenal job in providing incubation support across 17 locations in India, is the exclusive incubation partner for the event. Well-known early-stage investors such as Matrix Partners, Venture Catalysts and Unicorn India Ventures have also come on board to explore funding opportunities for seed and startup companies.

The first chapter of The Big Pitch, which was held in Bangalore in 2016, generated significant interest in the startup community across the country. Commenting on the event, last year’s winning team, Fourth Ambit, a specialist networking platform creating value across stakeholders in the education ecosystem, said, “RBL Bank’s The Big Pitch was a turning point in our startup journey which today is poised for its

next phase of growth. Winning the contest was a validation of our business model and a signal to the investor world. We went on to raise our first round of funding of $600K, thanks to The Big Pitch.”

Surinder Chawla, Head – Geography, Branch and Business Banking at RBL Bank, said, “The Big Pitch 2.0 is another step in the series of initiatives taken by RBL Bank to partner with the startup ecosystem to launch cutting-edge products and services in the banking sector. The success of the first chapter inspired us to take our flagship event to the next level. In many ways, RBL Bank functions like a startup by constantly innovating and offering the best possible solutions to our customers. It is imperative for us to support young and entrepreneurial Indians on their startup journey, and help them to achieve their goals.”

The Big Pitch 2.0 will comprise 30 startups from the application pool, out of which top six winners will have the opportunity to win curated packages from the many event partners.