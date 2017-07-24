Reliance IoT arm ‘Unlimit’ partners with China’s Fibocom

Reliance Internet of Things (IoT) unit Unlimit has forged a deal with China’s Fibocom to bring wireless communications modules and solutions for IoT and mobile internet in the country. This collaboration will help in bringing innovative designs and next-gen applications in the Indian market. The partnership will also build a robust infrastructure set-up for digital growth in the country.

“With the number of connected devices in India projected to rise from 200 million today to three billion by 2020, nearly every part of the economy will be positively impacted by IoT,” said Unlimit’s Chief Executive Officer Juergen Hase. “We are delighted to partner with Fibocom to unlock the full potential of the Internet of Things for our customers, thereby making the benefits of IoT virtually unlimited,” he said.

IoT industry is expected to grow at 28 per cent over the next five years. The Reliance Group, in a statement, has said that this new deal is in sync with the ‘Digital India’ plan.

This partnership will focus on designing and manufacturing of wireless modules and will also provide IoT solutions to enable secure communications among machines, equipment, vehicles and assets over wireless networks. It will also bring 2G, 3G and 4G wireless modules together with positioning technology, service delivery platforms for Mobile-2-Mobile applications and device management platforms.

“With the extensive customer base and channel network of Fibocom, China’s innovative design and famous applications will be brought to the Indian market, thus accelerating the realisation of the ‘Digital India’ plan,” said Vice President of Fibocom Qi Guangzhi.