Reliance Jio and Samsung partner to roll out pan-India IoT network

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm and Samsung Electronics said they would work together to set up a nationwide Internet of Things (IoT) network.

Both the companies also said they will continue their partnership to bring Long-Term Evolution (LTE) coverage to 99% of the Indian population and significantly improve network capacity across the country.

The IoT network will support a variety of consumer and enterprise use cases which include vehicle tracking, smart appliances, smart metering, security, and surveillance.

“We will once again partner with Samsung to offer a suite of innovative services for all users,” Reliance Jio Infocomm President Jyotindra Thacker said. According to the company, Reliance Jio is ready to pave the way for a fully digital India in which IoT will reach every corner of the country.

Samsung Electronics President and Head of Networks Business Youngky Kim said:”We are delighted to contribute to Jio s success story and rapid growth. We have been striving to offer the best experience possible to all users at Jio.”