Reliance Jio crosses 200 million subscribers mark in less than two years

Reliance Jio has added close to 200 million subscribers in a little less than two years. The company is expected to make the numbers official at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 5. As per a TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) report, Jio is among the top five service providers when it comes to broadband services. The telecom giant stands at 196.19 million subscribers at the end of April 2018.

According to a report in Financial Express, Jio is likely to overtake Idea, which currently has 217 million user base. With 200 million users, the Mukesh Ambani-led firm will close in at the heels of Vodafone’s 222 million user base. With 309 million wireless users, Bharti Airtel is currently the market leader.

The TRAI reports adds that as on April 30, Bharti Airtel has 27.44 per cent share in terms of wireless subscribers. Airtel is followed by Vodafone and Idea with 19.74 per cent and 19.27 per cent market shares respectively. Reliance Jio is number four with 17.44 per cent and BSNL fifth with 9.99 per cent shares respectively.

Reliance Jio launched its mobile services commercially on September 5 in 2016. In September last year, the service provider crossed 130 million mark in one year of its operations. At the end of March 2018, Jio reported a subscriber base of 187 million. This means, the company added close to nine million users in the months of April, May and June.

Reliance Jio introduced its services with 90 days of unlimited 4G data free along with free unlimited voice calling and access to services during roaming at no additional cost for lifetime. Disruptive data prices as well as unlimited free voice calling benefits has helped Jio sustain its user base and also add new customers quickly. Reliance Jio currently offers data for as low as Rs 5 per GB, which largely remains unmatched.