Ritu Kumar selects Manthan’s advanced retail analytics to power key merchandising decisions

The luxury brand will leverage Manthan’s predictive and prescriptive analytics to optimize key assortment, inventory and in-season allocation decisions across channels

Manthan, a big data and analytics player is pleased to announce that Ritu Kumar, a designer-wear brands in India has chosen its leading-edge advanced retail analytics solution to power key merchandising decisions.

Ritu Kumar and its sub-brand ‘Label’ are admired the world over for their distinctive use of colors, quality of fabrics, intricate embroideries and rich Indian aesthetic to create unique, sophisticated products. As they cater to an increasingly diverse global consumer base, Ritu Kumar requires the ability to forecast demand, identify assortment gaps and improve allocation to meet their business goals.

Manthan’s Advanced Retail Analytics will enable Ritu Kumar to accurately forecast demand for new SKUs, identify opportunity areas in their existing assortment range and optimize their in-season allocation and delivery plans. The advanced analytics solution will provide granular insights that help in introducing the right products based on customer preferences, optimal in-season allocation across channels based on key attributes and insights to refine their delivery strategy.

The ready-to-use solution offers merchandisers advanced algorithms out of the box, eliminating the need for business users to rely on data scientists and IT for detailed analysis.

“Manthan’s Retail Analytics solution perfectly matched our requirements and provided us fast time to value. The solution is intuitive and our business users now have access to complex analytical insights to drive better business outcomes with just a few clicks” – Amrish Kumar, CEO, Ritu Kumar

“We are thrilled to add a marquee brand like Ritu Kumar to our customer roster and very excited about the rapid adoption of leading-edge analytics in fashion. Manthan’s full spectrum of analytics capabilities are essential to address omni-channel retail challenges and drive profitable decisions” – Seema Agarwal, VP -Retail Analytics, Manthan.

“India is a key market for Manthan and a dedicated team for the region reflects our strategic focus. Manthan is rapidly expanding its footprint and some of the largest retailers already use Manthan’s solutions”, added Seema.