Riverbed launches digital experience management solution

Latest SteelCentral release closes the visibility gap between IT monitoring tools and what customers/employees are actually experiencing; Delivers new integrated monitoring and analysis of the complete digital experience – from the user experience on the device, across the network, application servers, down to application code; Provides a fast and effective solution for ensuring reliable and high quality end user experience

Riverbed Technology announced the launch of the an integrated digital experience management solution in the market with the latest release of SteelCentral. With companies continuing to invest heavily in digital business initiatives, their ability to measure and control the quality of user experience remains a challenge. Riverbed SteelCentral now empowers customers to measure and troubleshoot all parts of the digital experience, from the user’s experience on the device to the back-end network, infrastructure, cloud and application.

The latest release of SteelCentral:

· Delivers enriched end user performance monitoring and provides integrated visibility into

Digital Experience

· Reduces the risk during application migrations, both on and off the Cloud

· Enables businesses to manage outcomes across the application lifecycle

· Delivers integrated network and infrastructure troubleshooting and monitoring

“Our customers are making big ticket, highly strategic investments in digital business transformation initiatives to drive customer intimacy and employee/partner productivity. Delivering a flawless digital experience couldn’t be more critical to their success. But with the adoption of cloud and mobile technologies, they are finding that traditional tools are unable to holistically measure and manage a user’s digital experience,” said Mike Sargent, Senior Vice President and General Manager of SteelCentral at Riverbed. “SteelCentral now delivers the most complete, modular and integrated Digital Experience Management solution in the market, helping enterprises deliver a reliable and consistently high quality end user experience. With the breadth and depth of insight we now provide – down to the individual transaction level – we are taking visibility to a whole new level to help our customers achieve their strategic goals.”