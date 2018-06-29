Ruckus launches SmartZone network controllers

Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, announced the availability of SmartZone network controllers—newly enhanced versions of its SmartZone WLAN controllers—powered by the latest release of its SmartZoneOS software. SmartZoneOS 5 transforms the industry’s most scalable WLAN controllers into a comprehensive single network element to control and manage both Ruckus access points (APs) and switches. The new SmartZone network controller family includes physical and virtual appliances designed for managed service providers, operators and medium to large enterprises.

First introduced in 2015, SmartZoneOS-powered controllers combine scalability, tiered multi-tenancy, architectural flexibility and extensive APIs into a single centrally-managed element. These capabilities enable managed service providers to implement complex, multi-tier and as-a-service business models using their own management applications. They also allow operators to manage subscriber data traffic on a massive scale, while integrating traffic flows and network data into existing network architecture. SmartZone network controllers further enable enterprises to simplify network management through consolidation and use of built-in troubleshooting and analytics tools. SmartZone products have been deployed in thousands of enterprises and in more than 200 service provider networks on five continents.

“Whether you’re an operator, managed service provider or sophisticated enterprise IT organization, you need the ability to customize your network to meet specific business and technical requirements,” said Greg Beach, vice president of wireless products, Ruckus Networks. “Ruckus has embraced simplification through an ‘open’ approach to networking that acknowledges our customers’ and partners’ desire to build their own best-in-class architectures and gives them the tools to do so with relative ease.”

“Organizations are looking for ways to reduce network complexity and automate complex processes,” said Brandon Butler, senior research analyst for Network Infrastructure, IDC. “The SmartZone network controller complements the company’s introduction of a converged IoT access network and is further evidence of Ruckus’ commitment to addressing the network complexity challenge, in this case by consolidating network management and better enabling process automation.”