RV College of Engineering (RVCE) and Cisco launch centre of excellence in IoT

Bangalore based RV College of Engineering (RVCE) and global networking giant Cisco have launched a centre of excellence (CoE) for Internet of Things (IoT) to give the students the digital skills and training necessary for 21st century jobs.

The CoE, located at the RVCE campus in Bengaluru, was inaugurated by Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of IT, BT and S&T, Govt of Karnataka, along with VC Gopalratnam, SVP-IT and CIO – International, Cisco. Over the next five years, the Centre will provide a specialized curriculum preparing up to 10,000 students from 50 colleges across Karnataka for careers in the digital economy and help India increase its pool of highly skilled technology professionals. The Centre will also support the training and reskilling of mid-career professionals in the private and government sector.

In line with its mission to create excellence in education with societal commitment, RVCE faculty will work to inspire and educate thousands of students and working professionals and sharpen their skills to prepare them for technology based careers. The specialised curriculum will comprise live and video-based learning and involve the application of technologies to real issues in collaboration with local industry and government bodies. Experts from RVCE will complement this curriculum and deliver training on digitisation and IoT and encourage innovation in industries including transportation, energy, agriculture and manufacturing.

The Centre will offer several technology courses ranging from one to four weeks to six months to a year tailored to suit the requirement of students and working professionals. Short-term courses will be available on weekends and evenings during the week. On completion of the course, students and working professionals will receive credential certificates jointly given by RVCE and Cisco.

India is the youngest start-up and developer nation in the world, with 72% of the founders less than 35 years old and the average developer less than 29 years old. India is projected to have the world’s largest number of developers by 2018.

“Bengaluru is home to India’s innovation and entrepreneurial engine. With the Centre of Excellence here, we’re giving students and working professionals across the state access to the skills and training to help them create startups and build successful technology careers,” said VC Gopalratnam, SVP-IT and CIO – International, Cisco. “I believe that India’s entrepreneurial spirit, highly skilled workforce and supportive government will accelerate the country’s digital transformation. We are thrilled to work with RVCE and the government of Karnataka to launch a generation of problem solvers who will innovate, think like entrepreneurs and lead in a Digital India.”

Dr. K N Subramanya, Principal, RVCE said: “We are honoured to work with Cisco in establishing the Centre of Excellence in Internet of Things. The Centre will shape the careers of thousands of students through our stellar faculty, specialised curriculum and quality infrastructure. RVCE has long been committed to creating educational excellence and a better society, and today’s announcement is an amplification of our efforts to bring world-class skills and training to talent anywhere in the state.”